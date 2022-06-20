Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloads shares worth 96 cr in this gaming firm. Stock nears all-time low

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloads shares worth 96 cr in this gaming firm. Stock nears all-time low

Delta Corp shares have corrected drastically in the past few months.
2 min read . 03:22 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • As of March 31, 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,15,00,000 equity shares or 4.30% in Delta Corp, while his wife Rekha holds 85,00,000 equity shares or 3.18%, as per the regulatory filing.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dumped a portion of his shareholding in the gaming and hospitality firm, Delta Corporation. On Monday, Delta Corp is under selling pressure and even inched closer to its all-time low mark.

Big bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dumped a portion of his shareholding in the gaming and hospitality firm, Delta Corporation. On Monday, Delta Corp is under selling pressure and even inched closer to its all-time low mark.

At around 2.46 pm, Delta was trading at 168.70 apiece down by 15.50 or 8.41% on BSE. At the current price level, the company's market cap is around 4,511.79 crore.

At around 2.46 pm, Delta was trading at 168.70 apiece down by 15.50 or 8.41% on BSE. At the current price level, the company's market cap is around 4,511.79 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The shares have touched an intraday low of 166.65 apiece, a couple of rupees away from the 52-week low mark of 162.10 apiece.

The shares tumbled after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is often referred to as the 'Warren Buffett of India' reduced his stake in the company.

As per bulk data on BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloaded 5,750,000 equity shares at 167.17 apiece in Delta Corp.

Thereby, Jhunjhunwala has sold shares amounting to 96.12 crore in Delta Corp.

Delta Corp shares have corrected drastically in the past few months.

In a month, Delta shares have dropped by more than 28%. While in the last three months, the shares nosedived by a whopping 46%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

As of March 31, 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,15,00,000 equity shares or 4.30% in Delta Corp, while his wife Rekha holds 85,00,000 equity shares or 3.18%, as per the regulatory filing.

Together, the couple holds 2 crore equity shares or 7.48% in the company. Rakesh manages his and his wife's portfolio.

As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala's shares are cumulatively valued at around 340 crore as of today.

In FY22, Delta Corp recorded a consolidated net profit of 66.99 crore compared to a loss of 24.10 crore in the previous fiscal. Consolidated net sales stood at 616.13 crore in FY22 against 418.87 crore.

On segment-wise performance, Delta posted a revenue of 541.79 crore in FY22 from the gaming operations versus 309.38 crore in FY21, while its revenue from online skill gaming operations was at 161.97 crore versus 183.37 crore in FY21. Meanwhile, revenue from hospitality and other operations stood at 61.44 crore in FY22 against 22.77 crore in FY21.

On June 16, Delta Corp's wholly-owned subsidiary Deltatech Gaming filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) amounting to 550 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 300 crore and an offer for sale up to 250 crore.