Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has slashed his stake in five companies in recently ended March quarter. A close look at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks reveal that market magnet booked profit in companies that includes his favourite Titan Company shares. Apart from this, Big Bull trimmed his stake in Tata Communications, Indiabulla Real Estate, ION Exchange (India) Limited and Firstsource Solutions. While Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s profit-booking in Tata Communications and Titan Company is reasonable, his selling in ION Exchange (India) Limited, Indiabulla Real Estate and Firstsource Solutions is huge. In fact, in these three companies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding has come below 1 per cent.

As per the shareholding pattern of these five companies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Titan Company came down from 5.32 per cent 5.06 per cent. In December 2020 quarter, Big Bull held 4.23 per cent shares of the company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.09 per cent Titan Company stocks. But in March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwla holding in the company came down at 3.97 percent while his wife continue to held 1.09 per cent Titan Company shares.

Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in another Tata group company Tata Communications came down in March 2021 quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.12 per cent shares of the company in December 2020 quarter that came down at 1.04 per cent in March 2021. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has investments in this company through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

But, when it comes to profit-booking by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Indiabulla Real Estate, ION Exchange (India) Limited and Firstsource Solutions his holdings have come below 1 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in ION Exchange (India) Limited in December 2020 was 5.29 per cent out of which his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.35 per cent company stocks. In Indiabulls Real Estate Big Bull held 1.10 per cent stocks in December 2020 while in Firstsource Solutions his share holding was at 1.29 per cent in December 2020 quarter.

