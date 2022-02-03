“DB realty is gaining momentum on the back of news that the company is considering for fundraising plans. We have a very bullish view on the realty sector but there are some concerns regarding the financials of the DB realty & discomfort in terms of valuations after a steep rise, therefore, I would like to stick with Sobha, Prestige, Oberoi realty in this space," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.