Tata group's jewellery and watches maker Titan Company reported a 91% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,012 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, driven by strong demand across its consumer businesses. Propelled by festive purchases, the jewellery business registered an income of ₹8,563 crore with 37% growth in the third quarter.

“The Jewelry segment continues to report impressive share gains across large parts of the country; nonetheless, the runway remains long, with less than 10% market share. Impressively, in the absence of any material movement in gold prices in the past year, the mid-30s retail jewelry sales growth was entirely volume-led, and new customer additions continue to be impressive," said Motilal Oswal in a note.

As the sales momentum remains strong and the share of Studded Gold returns to earlier levels, the earnings growth outlook remains attractive, as per the brokerage which has maintained its Buy rating on Titan shares with target price of ₹2,475.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe Titan is well placed to capitalize on long term growth opportunities led by jewellery share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefit, omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear, new growth drivers like Caratlane, TitanEye+, Taneira and entry into high growth segments like smart watches, over the head headphones and Truly Wireless earphones.

“We remain positive given structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model and strong brand. Reiterate Buy rating with target price of ₹2,833 ( ₹2,915 earlier)," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 4.02% stake in Titan, whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1.07% stake as of December 2021.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.