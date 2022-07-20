Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Banking stock close to 52-week high. Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 08:07 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is just ₹0.40 away from its 52-week high of ₹107.65 apiece levels
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: On account of strong Q1 numbers, Federal Bank share price has been in uptrend for last one week. In fact, the stock had come out of the consolidation phase much before the Q1 FY2022-23 results as market was expecting strong earnings from the south Indian bank. In last one month, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has surged over 26 per cent. Federal Bank share price is close to its 52-week high as it closed just ₹0.40 away from its 52-week high of ₹107.65 apiece on Tuesday.