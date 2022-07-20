Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Banking stock close to 52-week high. Do you own?

On reason for rise in Federal Bank shares, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Federal Bank Ltd. has seen a great performance post its Q1 FY23 results as the bank had posted strong results with net profit rising 64% YoY due to improvement in asset quality and growth in advances. The bank witnessed a rise in NIM’s, strong growth in core fee income especially on the retail front, noteworthy improvement in the asset quality and reduction in cost to income ratio sequentially, albeit the last quarter was impacted by one-time family pension costs. One thing to keep in mind is that fresh slippages in retail have increased; however the major portion is emanating from the restructured book and the bank expects LGDs to be low as they are completely backed by secured mortgages. We are positive about the bank due to its strong granular liability franchise, cost of funds advantage, partnership with fintechs & digital initiatives, and visibility of growth."