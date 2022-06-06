Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Beaten-down stock jumps 10% in 5 days

This project which is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (‘JICA’) aims to provide a safe and stable water supply to the people of Senegal by ensuring a highly sustainable water source. The groundbreaking ceremony of this project was held in Dakar, Senegal and the commencement of construction of the plant was declared by the President of Senegal. As the first large-scale seawater desalination plant in Senegal and the largest in West Africa upon completion, this project is expected to greatly improve the lives of the people by meeting the water needs of about one million Dakar residents, thereby contributing to sustainable development of the economy in Senegal.