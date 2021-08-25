Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Those retail stock market investors, mutual funds (MFs) and institutions, who follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks for value picks, there is a piece of good news for them. The 'Warren Buffett of India' has acquired a 1.59 per cent stake in Canara Bank during April to June 2021 quarter. Big Bull investing in Canara Bank became public from the public sector bank's shareholding pattern available with the BSE on its official website — bseindia.com.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Canara Bank

As per the shareholding pattern of Canara Bank for the April to June 2021 period, Big Bull has bought 2,88,50,000 Canara Bank shares, which is around 1.59 per cent of the net Canara Bank shares.

Canara Bank is the third company in which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired a stake during April to June 2021 quarter. He bought stakes in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance during Q1 FY22.

Canara Bank shares rose around 2 per cent on Tuesday — the day when the Canara Bank shareholding pattern was shared by BSE on its website. In the last month, Canara Bank share price has shot up 6.31 per cent.

