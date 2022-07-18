Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull books profit in this metal stock in Q1

As mentioned above, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name doesn't figure in list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. Though his name was present in the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of the individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. However, the rule doesn't make it mandatory for the listed companies to inform the details of buying and selling of shares. So, it won't be possible for us to establish whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out his entire shares in the company or he has booked partial profit in the stock leading to his net shareholding in the company going down below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of NALCO.