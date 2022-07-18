Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull books profit in this metal stock in Q1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull books profit in this metal stock in Q12 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In shareholding pattern of the company for March 2022 quarter, Big Bull owned 1.36 per cent stake in the company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It seems that Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more as bullish on metal stocks as he was a year ago. After holding National Aluminium Company Limited for near three quarters, the ace Indian investor has offloaded his shareholding in the metal stock. As per the shareholding pattern of NACLO for April to June 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It seems that Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more as bullish on metal stocks as he was a year ago. After holding National Aluminium Company Limited for near three quarters, the ace Indian investor has offloaded his shareholding in the metal stock. As per the shareholding pattern of NACLO for April to June 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company.
This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has either sold out his entire shares in the company during April to June 2022 quarter, or he sold out stocks to an extent that his stake came below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has either sold out his entire shares in the company during April to June 2022 quarter, or he sold out stocks to an extent that his stake came below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in NALCO
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in NALCO
As mentioned above, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name doesn't figure in list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. Though his name was present in the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of the individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. However, the rule doesn't make it mandatory for the listed companies to inform the details of buying and selling of shares. So, it won't be possible for us to establish whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out his entire shares in the company or he has booked partial profit in the stock leading to his net shareholding in the company going down below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of NALCO.
As mentioned above, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name doesn't figure in list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. Though his name was present in the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of the individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. However, the rule doesn't make it mandatory for the listed companies to inform the details of buying and selling of shares. So, it won't be possible for us to establish whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out his entire shares in the company or he has booked partial profit in the stock leading to his net shareholding in the company going down below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of NALCO.
As per the NALCO shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 2.50 crore NALCO shares, which was 1.36 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
As per the NALCO shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 2.50 crore NALCO shares, which was 1.36 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
NALCO share price history
NALCO share price history
In last one year, NALCO shares have delivered zero return to its shareholders. In this period, NALCO share price shed from around ₹89 to ₹73 apiece levels, logging near 18 per cent dip in this period. In YTD time, NALCO has slipped near 30 per cent leading to zero return in 2022 as well.
In last one year, NALCO shares have delivered zero return to its shareholders. In this period, NALCO share price shed from around ₹89 to ₹73 apiece levels, logging near 18 per cent dip in this period. In YTD time, NALCO has slipped near 30 per cent leading to zero return in 2022 as well.