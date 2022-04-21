Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull books profit in this PSU stock in Q4FY22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name had first appeared in SAIL shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter. During Q1FY22, Big Bull had bought around 1.40 per cent stake in the state-owned metal company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding went up to 1.80 per cent in SAIL during Q2FY22 but in Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding came down around 1.10 per cent and in Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name has gone missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Big Bull has exited SAIL after just one financial year, if he has sold out his entire stake in SAIL.