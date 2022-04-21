Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull books profit in this PSU stock in Q4FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In shareholding pattern for Q4FY22 of SAIL, Big Bull's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of state-owned metal company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In recently ended March 2022 quarter, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has done a lot of rejig in his portfolio. 'The Warren Buffett of India" has raised stake in his three portfolio stocks whereas he trimmed stake in 6 shares. However, the market magnet dropped surprise by booking profit in the metal PSU Steel Authority of India (SAIL).
In SAIL shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name doesn't appear in the list of individual shareholders. However, in October to December 2021 shareholding pattern of SAIL, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 1.09 per cent stake in the metal PSU. So, in Q4FY22, Big Bull has booked profit in SAIL. However, it would be difficult to establish whether the ace investor sold out his entire SAIL shares or he sold SAIL shares to an extent that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in SAIL came below 1 per cent.
As per the exchange communication rules, listed companies are not bound to share names of those individual shareholders whose shareholding in the company is below 1 per cent.
As per shareholding pattern of SAIL for December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the state-owned company was 4,50,00,000 or 1.09 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. However, in recently released shareholding pattern of the company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more SAIL shares.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name had first appeared in SAIL shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter. During Q1FY22, Big Bull had bought around 1.40 per cent stake in the state-owned metal company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding went up to 1.80 per cent in SAIL during Q2FY22 but in Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding came down around 1.10 per cent and in Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name has gone missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Big Bull has exited SAIL after just one financial year, if he has sold out his entire stake in SAIL.