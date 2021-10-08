Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace Indian stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has informed Indian exchanges that he has brought down his shareholding in textile maker firm Mandhana Retail Ventures from 12.74 per cent (in June 2021 quarter) to 2.40 per cent. Big Bull informed Indian exchanges about his stake sale on 7th October 2021 and declared that he now owns 5,30,500 shares of the company, which stood at 28,13,274 or 12.74 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company in April to June 2021 shareholding pattern. In his letter to the Indian exchanges, the 'Warren Buffett of India' said that he has offloaded more than 8.5 lakh Mandhana Retail shares in last two days.

In his disclosure before the NSE and BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala declared, "From 27th September 2021 till 4th October 2021 , I have sold 4,05,200 equity shares which is 1.8349% of the total issued and paid up capital of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited. (i.e. 2,20,82,609 equity shares of FV Rs.10/- each)," adding, "Further from 5th October 2021 till 7th October 2021 I have sold 8,52,200 equity shares , thereby resulting in a total change of 5.6941% of the total issued and paid up capital of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited."

View Full Image Source: BSE website

"This takes my total shareholding to 5,30,500 equity shares which is 2.4023% of the total issued and paid up capital of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited (i.e. 2,20,82,609 equity shares of FV Rs.10/- each)," Rakesh Jhunjhunwala concluded.

View Full Image Source: BSE website

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been constantly reducing his shareholding in the textile company in July to September 2021 quarter. On 17th September 2021, Big Bull offloaded 65,820 Mandhana Retail shares whereas he sold out 32,274 company shares on 20th September 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.