Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull leaves stake unchanged in these 2 stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: If July is the month of company results, it's the month of portfolio overhauling too. Therefore, retail and institutional investors keenly follow the marquee investors' portfolio to find out the smart money movement in the stock market. However, for their surprise Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings in Lupin and TARC have been left unchanged by the Big Bull of Indian market. According to the shareholding pattern of Lupin and TARC for June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in both the companies have been kept unchanged and are at the same 1.6 per cent and 3.39 per cent respectively.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala latest share holding in Lupin

As per the shareholding pattern of Lupin for April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in the company is at 1.60 per cent. The marquee investor holds 72,45,605 Lupin shares, which he used to hold in March 2021 quarter as well.

The possible reason for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala keeping his stake in the pharma stock unchanged could be the expected upside movement in pharma stocks in coming one to two years. However, the stock has delivered conservative returns to the share holders in the last one year. According to the Lupin share price history, Lupin share price has delivered 2.41 negative return to the share holders in the last one month while in the last six months, it has delivered a tepid 5.25 per cent upside moves. However, in the last one year, Lupin shares have given 33.32 per cent return to its share holders.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings in TARC

According to TARC shareholding pattern for June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1 crore TARC shares, which is to the tune of 3.39 per cent of the net company shares. Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in the company was at same 1 crore company shares in March 2021 quarter.

The best possible reason for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding his stake unchanged in the company is its dynamic returns in the last one year. TARC share price has delivered whopping 110 per cent return in the last one year, while it yielded around 73 per cent in the last six months. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has delivered stellar 51 per cent return in the last one month as well. Market observers were expecting some rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company.

