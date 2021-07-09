Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull raises stake in this financial company

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala portfolio: As the July month is full of company results, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings will be one of the most closely watched by retail investors and market observers. This is because it would give them an idea about in which direction the smart money is moving. Recently, we came across Dolly Khanna raising stake in her two portfolio stocks while she trimmed her stake in one portfolio share. Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is also expected to overhaul his share holdings so that he could raise his net worth further in coming July to September 2021 quarter. In the first of its kind, the 'Warren Buffett of India' has raised his stake in his portfolio stock Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. In April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull of the Indian stock market raised his stake in the financial company stock from 1.19 per cent to 1.61 per cent.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala portfolio: As the July month is full of company results, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings will be one of the most closely watched by retail investors and market observers. This is because it would give them an idea about in which direction the smart money is moving. Recently, we came across Dolly Khanna raising stake in her two portfolio stocks while she trimmed her stake in one portfolio share. Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is also expected to overhaul his share holdings so that he could raise his net worth further in coming July to September 2021 quarter. In the first of its kind, the 'Warren Buffett of India' has raised his stake in his portfolio stock Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. In April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull of the Indian stock market raised his stake in the financial company stock from 1.19 per cent to 1.61 per cent.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Edelweiss Financial Services {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Edelweiss Financial Services Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the Edelweiss Financial Services shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in the financial company is 1,51,25,000 that is to the tune of 1.61 per cent of net company shares. Interestingly, if we look at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in January to March 2021 quarter, the market magnet used to held 1,11,25,000 shares of the company, which was to the tune of 1.19 per cent of the net company shares. In January to March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had kept his share holding unchanged in the company as he used to held same 1.19 per cent company shares in October to December 2020 quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}