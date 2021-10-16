Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull raises stake in this Tata share

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull raises stake in this Tata share

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In June 2021 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 29,50,687 shares or 1.04 per cent stake in Tata Communications.
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Communications for Q2FY22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in the company stands at 30,75,687 shares, which is 1.08 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After stellar return from Tata Motors and Titan Company in July to September 2021 quarter, it seems that Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has gone highly bullish on his other Tata stock — Tata Communication. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has investment in Tata Communications in the name of his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per Tata Communications shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holding in this Tata group company has gone up from 1.04 per cent to 1.08 per cent.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Tata Communications

As mentioned above, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has investment in Tata Communications through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Communications for Q2FY22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in the company stands at 30,75,687 shares, which is 1.08 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In June 2021 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 29,50,687 shares or 1.04 per cent stake in Tata Communications. So, in July to September 2021 quarter, Big Bull bought 1.25 lakh Tata Communications shares.

Tata Communications share price history

Tata Communications shares are under sell off pressure caused by profit-booking in last one week. The Tata stock has been sideways for last one month yielding around 3.5 per cent in this period. However, in last 6 months, the stock has delivered 30 per cent return to its shareholders while in last one year, Tata Communications share price has zoomed around 65 per cent.

