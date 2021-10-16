Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull raises stake in this Tata share

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After stellar return from Tata Motors and Titan Company in July to September 2021 quarter, it seems that Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has gone highly bullish on his other Tata stock — Tata Communication. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has investment in Tata Communications in the name of his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per Tata Communications shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holding in this Tata group company has gone up from 1.04 per cent to 1.08 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned above, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has investment in Tata Communications through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Communications for Q2FY22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in the company stands at 30,75,687 shares, which is 1.08 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In June 2021 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 29,50,687 shares or 1.04 per cent stake in Tata Communications. So, in July to September 2021 quarter, Big Bull bought 1.25 lakh Tata Communications shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications share price history

