Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull raises stake in this Tata stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company is one of the favourite Tata company stocks of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Titan Company shares have delivered stellar return in July to September quarter and this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock surged to its lifetime high recently as well. Probably these developments prompted Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to think of putting more money in the company. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for Q2FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4.87 per cent stake in the company, which stood at 4.81 per cent in June 2021 quarter.

According to Titan Company shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding is 3,37,60,395 shares or 3.80 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 per cent stake in this Tata company. If we look at Titan Company shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull held 3,30,10,395 Titan Company shares or 3.72 per cent stake in the company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 96,40,575 shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, Jhunjhunwalas shareholding in Titan Company in recently ended September 2021 quarter has become 4.87 per cent that stood at 4.81 per cent in June 2021 quarter. This means, Jhunjhunwalas total share in the company today is 4,33,00,970 that is 6.5 lakh more from their June 2021 quarter shareholding of 4,26,50,970 shares.

Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had trimmed his stake in Titan Company in April to June 2021 quarter as Titan Company shareholding pattern for January to March 2021 quarter suggests that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,52,60,395 shares or 3.97 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 96,40,575 shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company. That means, at the beginning of FY22, Jhunjhunwalas held 5.06 per cent stake in the company.

