As per the recent shareholding pattern released by Escorts on the BSE, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 's stake in the tractor maker during the third quarter (Q3) has increased sequentially, however, the number of shares he holds remains the same in the company.

The BSE shareholding pattern as of December 2021 showed that Big Bull holds 5.22% stake, which is an increase from 4.75% stake from the previous quarter of September 2021, whereas the number of shares the investor holds remains the same i.e., 64,00,000.

Escorts Limited is one of India’s leading engineering companies involved in farming and construction equipment. Shares of Escorts have risen over 56% in the last six months whereas the auto stock has surged over 45% in a year's period.

In November, the tractor maker's Japanese partner Kubota Corporation had said that it will increase its shareholding in the company by March 31, 2022 by means of subscription to third-party preferential primary share allotment and open offer bid. Post completion of the open offer and issue becoming effective, Kubota will become a joint promoter of Escorts along with the existing promoters.

Jhunjhunwala, an Indian Investor and stock market trader invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Jhunjhunwala has been described as the ‘Big Bull’ and India's 'Warren Buffett', with his investments being closely tracked by the market participants on creating enormous wealth over the last few years from his stock market bets.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, he manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. Jhunjhunwala tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 39 stocks with a net worth of over ₹24,891 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.

