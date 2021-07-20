Rakesh Jhunjhunbwala has cut down his stake in Tata Motors from 1.29% in March 2021 quarter to 1.14% in recently ended June 2021 quarter
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut stake in yet another Tata Group company during the April-June quarter of 2021. Known as the 'Big Bull', Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in auto major Tata Motors, recent shareholding data showed. As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for June 2021 quarter, Big Bull holds 1.14 per cent Tata Motors shares instead of 1.29 per cent Tata Motors shares that he was holding after the March 2021 quarter. He also trimmed his stake in Titan Company during the quarter.
As per the June 2021 shareholding pattern of Tata Motors available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala now holds 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, which is 50 lakh lesser from the number of Tata Motors shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala holdings showed after the March 2021 shareholding pattern of Tata Motors. As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out 50 lakh shares of this auto major, now Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala holdings in Tata Motors has come down from 1.29 per cent in March 2021 to 1.14 per cent in June 2021 quarter.