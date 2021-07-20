Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull trims stake in another Tata group stock

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut stake in yet another Tata Group company during the April-June quarter of 2021. Known as the 'Big Bull', Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in auto major Tata Motors, recent shareholding data showed. As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for June 2021 quarter, Big Bull holds 1.14 per cent Tata Motors shares instead of 1.29 per cent Tata Motors shares that he was holding after the March 2021 quarter. He also trimmed his stake in Titan Company during the quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Tata Motors

