Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull trims stake in this Tata stock in Q4FY22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: January to March 2022 quarter will be remembered for highly volatile sessions caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis and soaring global inflation concerns. In recently ended March 2022 quarter, even ace investors had to rejig their portfolio. Popularly known as 'Warren Buffett of India' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too has done a lot of changes in his portfolio. The latest one is his partial profit-booking in Tata Motors DVR during Q4FY22. In this period, Big Bull has trimmed his stake from 3.93 per cent to 2.95 per cent in this Tata group stock.

