Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull trims stake in this Tata stock in Q4FY22

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull trims stake in this Tata stock in Q4FY221 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In Q4FY22, Big Bull has trimmed his stake from 3.93 per cent to 2.95 per cent in this Tata group stock
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: January to March 2022 quarter will be remembered for highly volatile sessions caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis and soaring global inflation concerns. In recently ended March 2022 quarter, even ace investors had to rejig their portfolio. Popularly known as 'Warren Buffett of India' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too has done a lot of changes in his portfolio. The latest one is his partial profit-booking in Tata Motors DVR during Q4FY22. In this period, Big Bull has trimmed his stake from 3.93 per cent to 2.95 per cent in this Tata group stock.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: January to March 2022 quarter will be remembered for highly volatile sessions caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis and soaring global inflation concerns. In recently ended March 2022 quarter, even ace investors had to rejig their portfolio. Popularly known as 'Warren Buffett of India' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too has done a lot of changes in his portfolio. The latest one is his partial profit-booking in Tata Motors DVR during Q4FY22. In this period, Big Bull has trimmed his stake from 3.93 per cent to 2.95 per cent in this Tata group stock.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Tata Motors DVR
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Tata Motors DVR
As per Tata Motors DVR shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company is 1,50,00,000 shares or 2.95 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. However, in December 2021 quarter shareholding, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors DVR stood at 2,00,00,000 shares or 3.93 per cent stake in the company. This means Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has booked partial profit in this Tata group stock by selling out 50,00,000 shares of the company during January to March quarter in FY2021-22.
However, it can't be ascertained whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out his 0.98 per cent stake in this Tata group company in one shot or he sold these stocks in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of a listed company doesn't divulge details in regard to buying or selling of stocks.