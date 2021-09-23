Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull trims stake in this textile stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace Indian stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut down his stake in Mandhana Retail Ventures offloading 98,094 shares (0.44 per cent) in the company. As per the information available at BSE website, Big Bull sold out 65,820 shares on 17th September 2021 and 32,274 shares on 20th September. After trimming 0.44 per cent Mandhana Retail Ventures shares, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the textile and garment manufacturing company now stands at 10.32 per cent of the total issued and paid up capital of the company.

While informing Mandhana Retail Ventures management about offloading stake in the company; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sent a letter to the company secretary of the company and said, "This is to inform you that on 16th September 2021, I was holding 23,78,871 equity shares (10.7726 percent shareholding) of The Mandhana Retail Ventures. From the last disclosure till September 16, I have reduced the holding by 4,34,403 equity shares which is 1.9672 percent. Further on September 17 and 20, I have sold 98,094 equity shares, thereby resulting in a change of 2.4114 percent of The Mandhana Retail Ventures."

"This takes my total shareholding to 22,80,777 equity shares which is 10.3284 percent of total paid up equity of the company," Jhunjhunwala added.

As per the shareholding pattern of Mandhana Retail Ventures, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 28,13,274 shares of the company, which is around 2.74 per cent of the total issued and paid up capital of the company.

View Full Image Source: BSE

Mandhana Retail Ventures share price history

Mandhana Retail shares have been nosediving for the last 3 months. After making a closing high of ₹24.45 apiece on 16th June 2021, Mandhana Retail Ventures share price has come down to ₹14.75 per equity share levels — delivering around 40 per cent loss to its shareholders. In last 5 trade sessions, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has shed around 3.60 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.