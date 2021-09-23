Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull trims stake in this textile stock

While informing Mandhana Retail Ventures management about offloading stake in the company; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sent a letter to the company secretary of the company and said, "This is to inform you that on 16th September 2021, I was holding 23,78,871 equity shares (10.7726 percent shareholding) of The Mandhana Retail Ventures. From the last disclosure till September 16, I have reduced the holding by 4,34,403 equity shares which is 1.9672 percent. Further on September 17 and 20, I have sold 98,094 equity shares, thereby resulting in a change of 2.4114 percent of The Mandhana Retail Ventures."

