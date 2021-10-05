Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Breakout in this Tata stock. 'Buy,' say experts

According to Motilal Oswal report, "JLR volumes started to show early signs of recovery from 2HCY19, driven by the new Evoque, a ramp-up in I-Pace, and course correction in China – which first got derailed due to the COVID impact and remains so due to the semi-conductor shortage. While the semi-conductor shortage is impacting wholesale volumes, retail volumes are seeing good recovery in all of the key markets (reflected in the order book of over 110k units). JLR is working with the supply chain for semi-conductors to ensure improvement from 3QFY22. In the case of India, the impact is low on the CV business as use is limited and demand is also low."

