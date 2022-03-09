Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Brokerage has 'Buy' tag on this retail stock

"Metro Brands is one of the few retailers in India to deliver on growth, profitability – consistently outpaced Bata and Relaxo on EBITDA margin over FY10-20; and cash flows – generated FCF in 10 of last 12 years. As pace of store expansion accelerates, we don’t see any material risk to margins and cash flows given store-level RoIC of 70-80% and payback period of <2 years," the note stated.