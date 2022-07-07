Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Brokerage says to buy this Tata group stock

Commenting on the performance of the company, Emkay Global has said in a note that excluding bullion sales, Jewelry revenues almost tripled YoY, led by growth in the number of buyers/walk-ins. The avg. ticket size remained stable. On a 3-Yr CAGR basis, growth in the jewelry segment accelerated to 23% in Q1 vs. 18-21% in the previous three quarters. TITAN attributed the strong trends to uninterrupted operations, the regionalization strategy and strong traction during the Akshay Tritya festival in May’22. The studded mix improved slightly from the previous year and was back to pre-Covid levels (~25%) in Q1. Tanishq’s network was expanded by 7 stores, including one in Dubai.