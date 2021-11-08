Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities believes that Federal Bank is one of the best placed mid-tier old private sector bank as it has strong granular liability franchise and comfortable capital positioning which can act as a cushion against any uncertain eventuality of asset quality shocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The bank has recently hired many senior level leaders across key verticals. Moreover, the extension of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO for further three years by RBI has removed the overhang and brought the management stability which many peers lack," the brokerage added in a note.

Federal bank has posted decent Q2FY22 results with strong operating performance and lower provisions due to lower loan loss writebacks. On the back of a granular wholesale portfolio and its secured retail franchise, it has reported an impressive asset quality.

The brokerage expects asset quality and NIM to improve gradually over FY21-24E. There could be higher recoveries in the next two-three years than slippages.

“We feel that investors can buy Federal bank at the LTP of Rs.101.1 and add on dips to ₹90.25 band. We expect the Base case fair value of Rs.111.5 and the Bull case fair value of ₹124 over the next 2 quarters," HDFC Securities suggested.

Another brokerage house Angel One (earlier Angel Broking) is also bullish on the bank stock as it believes that non-performing assets (NPAs) have remained steady for the bank over the past few years. The brokerage has a target price of ₹135 per share on Federal Bank's stock.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2.64% stake in Federal bank as of September 2021, whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1.01% stake in the bank, as per the BSE shareholding data.

