Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Brokerages see more upside in this banking stock

Explaining the rationale, Angel Broking said that Federal bank is one of India’s largest old generation private sector banks with total assets of Rs. 1.9 lakh crore. ''NPA’s have remained steady for the bank over the past few years with GNPA for Q3FY21 at 3.38% while NNPA ratio stood at 1.14%. PCR at the end of Q3FY21 stood at ~67% which we believe is adequate. Restructuring book is expected to be at Rs. 1,500-1,600 crore out of which Rs. 1,067 crore has already been restructured. This is against earlier expectations of total restructuring of Rs. 3,000-3,500 crore,'' it said.