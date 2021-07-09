Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Brokerages see more upside in this banking stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Brokerages see more upside in this banking stock

Premium
The stock has rallied around 60% in one year.
2 min read . 08:56 AM IST Livemint

  • HDFC Securities in a note said that volumes have confirmed the breakout on the daily charts and the stock has been finding support on its 50 days EMA

Private lender Federal Bank's share price has surged around 60% in one year and analysts at domestic brokerage house and research firm HDFC Securities see more upside in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock.

Private lender Federal Bank's share price has surged around 60% in one year and analysts at domestic brokerage house and research firm HDFC Securities see more upside in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock.

HDFC Securities has a buy rating on the banking stock with target price of 95-104 per share with the time horizon of upto 3 Months and stop loss of 82.50, it said in a note on Tuesday.

HDFC Securities has a buy rating on the banking stock with target price of 95-104 per share with the time horizon of upto 3 Months and stop loss of 82.50, it said in a note on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The brokerage said volumes have confirmed the breakout on the daily charts and the stock has been finding support on its 50 days EMA. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend and the stock is placed above medium to long-term moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames, it said. It added that banking as a sector has resumed its uptrend.

Domestic brokerage Angel Broking also has a ‘Buy’ stance on the stock with target price of 110 per share as it sees around 27% upside.

Explaining the rationale, Angel Broking said that Federal bank is one of India’s largest old generation private sector banks with total assets of Rs. 1.9 lakh crore. ''NPA’s have remained steady for the bank over the past few years with GNPA for Q3FY21 at 3.38% while NNPA ratio stood at 1.14%. PCR at the end of Q3FY21 stood at ~67% which we believe is adequate. Restructuring book is expected to be at Rs. 1,500-1,600 crore out of which Rs. 1,067 crore has already been restructured. This is against earlier expectations of total restructuring of Rs. 3,000-3,500 crore,'' it said.

According to the shareholding pattern of Federal Bank for March 2021 quarter, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the bank stood at 2.40% or 4,72,21,060 shares as of March quarter. He held the same stake in December 2020 quarter.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Should you get a registered investment adviser?

Premium

Cairn versus India: What lies ahead

Premium

Bitcoin fraud concerns draw scrutiny from regulators

Premium

Tommy Hilfiger pays $46.25 million for palm beach mansion

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!