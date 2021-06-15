Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 'Buy' this analytical company stock, say experts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Crisil has grown over 16 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions as this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has gone up from ₹2050.75 at NSE to ₹2382.50 — logging 16.18 per cent gains in this period. As marquee investor's portfolio gives an idea about the smart money movement, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock reflects strong conviction of the 'Warren Buffett of India' as well. According to stock market experts, Crisil share price is at discounted level and hence rally in the Indian analytical company stock is expected to continue.

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to Crisil shares for immediate short-term Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Crisil share price has immediate support at ₹2250. One can buy Crisil shares for the immediate short-term target of ₹2500."

On short-term Crisil share price target Mudit Goel of SMC said, "One should wait for some correction as some profit-booking is awaited in the counter and buy Crisil shares at ₹2300 for the one month target of ₹2650 maintaining stop loss at ₹2150."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Crisil

As per Crisil shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 39,75,000 Crisil shares, which is to the tune of 2.90 per cent while Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 18,68,250 shares, which is around 2.57 per cent of the net company shares. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio contains 5.47 per cent of net Crisil stocks.

