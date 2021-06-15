Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 'Buy' this analytical company stock, say experts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 'Buy' this analytical company stock, say experts

Premium
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 2.90 per cent shares in this company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 2.57 per cent of this company's net shares.
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has gone up from 2050.75 at NSE to 2382.50 — logging 16.18 per cent gains in last five trade sessions

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Crisil has grown over 16 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions as this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has gone up from 2050.75 at NSE to 2382.50 — logging 16.18 per cent gains in this period. As marquee investor's portfolio gives an idea about the smart money movement, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock reflects strong conviction of the 'Warren Buffett of India' as well. According to stock market experts, Crisil share price is at discounted level and hence rally in the Indian analytical company stock is expected to continue.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Crisil has grown over 16 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions as this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has gone up from 2050.75 at NSE to 2382.50 — logging 16.18 per cent gains in this period. As marquee investor's portfolio gives an idea about the smart money movement, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock reflects strong conviction of the 'Warren Buffett of India' as well. According to stock market experts, Crisil share price is at discounted level and hence rally in the Indian analytical company stock is expected to continue.

Speaking on the Crisil share price rally Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Crisil shares have delivered robust rally in the last five trade sessions because bulk buying has happened at the lowest levels in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. This bulk buying took place after the Crisil shares gave break out at 2243." However, Mudit Goel of SMC maintained that Crisil stock price rally is expected to continue in next one month.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Speaking on the Crisil share price rally Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Crisil shares have delivered robust rally in the last five trade sessions because bulk buying has happened at the lowest levels in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. This bulk buying took place after the Crisil shares gave break out at 2243." However, Mudit Goel of SMC maintained that Crisil stock price rally is expected to continue in next one month.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to Crisil shares for immediate short-term Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Crisil share price has immediate support at 2250. One can buy Crisil shares for the immediate short-term target of 2500."

On short-term Crisil share price target Mudit Goel of SMC said, "One should wait for some correction as some profit-booking is awaited in the counter and buy Crisil shares at 2300 for the one month target of 2650 maintaining stop loss at 2150."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Crisil

As per Crisil shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 39,75,000 Crisil shares, which is to the tune of 2.90 per cent while Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 18,68,250 shares, which is around 2.57 per cent of the net company shares. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio contains 5.47 per cent of net Crisil stocks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!