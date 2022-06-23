Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock retraces 35% from 52-week high. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- Canara Bank share price today is around ₹180 levels, which is ₹92.50 down from its 52-week high of ₹272.80 levels
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Canara Bank share price has been under sell-off heat throughout this month. The state-owned banking stock is currently quoting around ₹180 per share, which is ₹92.50 down from its 52-week high of ₹272.80 levels. So, Canara Bank share price today is available at around 35 per cent discount that may attract positional investors looking for quality stocks available at discounted price.