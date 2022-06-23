Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock retraces 35% from 52-week high. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Canara Bank share price has been under sell-off heat throughout this month. The state-owned banking stock is currently quoting around ₹180 per share, which is ₹92.50 down from its 52-week high of ₹272.80 levels. So, Canara Bank share price today is available at around 35 per cent discount that may attract positional investors looking for quality stocks available at discounted price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}