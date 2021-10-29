Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's new portfolio stock surges 10% today. Should you buy?

“Canara bank hit a 21-month high after it rallied 10 per cent on the back of heavy volumes. For July-September quarter (Q2FY22), Canara Bank had posted a 200 per cent rise in net profit at ₹1,333 crore on robust growth in non-interest income including revenue from trading and recoveries. Net NPAs also reduced. Investor may take long position on dips for the target of 220 in near term," said Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia.

