Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio company gives clarification on stock rally

In Rakesh Juhunjhunwala portfolio, Prozone Intu Properties made fresh entry in March 2021 quarter. Probably the news worked as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips for the retail investors of the company and the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock price jumped to the tune of near 118 per cent in the last one month. This caught attention of online surveillance team at BSE India. It shoot a mail to the company asking for clarification on company's share price rally. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio company replied immediately to the BSE India's surveillance team query citing rise in trade volume of the company shares is due to the investors’ perceptions based on information already disseminated in the public domain.

Replying to the online surveillance team at BSE India Ajayendra P. Jain, CS & Chief Compliance Officer at Prozone Intu Properties Limited said, "Increase of trade volume in Company’ shares is purely as per investors’ perceptions based on information already disseminated to the Stock Exchanges/ public," adding, "Also we wish to inform that the Company has been disseminating or informing all the available price sensitive information to the Stock Exchanges and has been hosting the details on its website, whenever required, from time to time for investors information. There is no other price sensitive information, at this moment, with the Company that we believe required to be disclosed to the Stock Exchanges in view of regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015."

Prozone Intu Properties share price history

In the last one month, Prozone Intu Properties shares have delivered around 120 per cent to its share holders hitting upper circuit on several occasions. As per the NSE records, Prozone Intu Properties stock price closed at ₹20.25 on 10th May 2021 while Prozone Intu Properties share price today is ₹44.25.

Commenting upon Prozone Intu Properties share price target in near future Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Prozone Intu Properties stocks has given breakout recently by breaking ₹22 hurdle. The counter is still looking positive and can go up to ₹55 in immediat4e short-term. One can hold the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹35 per stock levels."

Prozone Intu Properties shareholding pattern

As per Prrozone Intu Properties shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, company has investments from marquee investors like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakishan Damani and Aditya Shyamsunder Chandak. Rakesh Jhunjhunwqala holds 2.06 per cent of the company shares while Radhakishan Damani and Aditya Shyamsunder Chandak holds 1.26 per cent and 1.78 per cent company stocks respectively.

