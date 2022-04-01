Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Hospitality stock in 'uptrend'. Do you own?

On Delta Corp management's decision to monetize Gaussian Network through IPO and unlock theme impact on the company's business; Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "During Q3 FY 2022, the company has decided to explore the opportunity to monetize Gaussian Network via IPO. The company's board has approved the appointment of advisors, bankers, and other intermediaries to explore a potential public issue and listing of equity shares. In the December quarter of the current fiscal, the company was able to come out of the Covid aftermath as it finally turned profitable after 2 consecutive loss-making quarters. The long-term outlook is bullish for the company however any negative surprise on the covid front may hurt the near-term sentiment. The Daman casino is awaiting approval for a very long time; any favorable outcome from the regulators can change the fortunes of the company."

