Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Emkay Global says to buy these 2 banking stocks

Karur Vysya Bank share price target

Emkay Global has said in a report that “KVB reported a strong beat on PAT at Rs2.3bn vs. our estimate of Rs1.9bn, driven by better margins, higher other income and lower provisions. The bank is well on track after the clean-up in FY18-20, with the GNPA ratio trending down to 5.2% in Q1 from the highs seen in Q1FY20 of 9.2%. The RoA has also shown an improving trend and has now remained >1% for the second consecutive quarter. Overall credit growth surprised positively at 15% yoy/4% qoq, backed by strong growth in commercial/agri and continued momentum in retail. This, coupled with better investment yields, led to a nearly stable but healthy margins at 2.8%. The bank has guided for continued healthy growth momentum, NIM at 3.75% and lower LLP, which all should lead to a RoA of 1.1% in FY23."