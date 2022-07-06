Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts bullish on this Tata stock. Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:35 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata Motors may perform well in both the Indian and global markets, say experts
Listen to this article
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Expecting Tata Motors to perform well in the domestic and international market, stock market experts have remained bullish on this auto stock after ushering in FY23. Their faith get further boost after the carmaker registered its highest-ever monthly sales in June 2022 with 45,197 units of passenger vehicles sale. They are of the opinion that this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is available at discounted price today as Tata Motors shares are down 1.50 per cent since March whereas Nifty Auto index is up 16 per cent in this period. Experts believe that Tata Motors may report better earnings in second half of the year 2022.