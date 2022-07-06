Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts bullish on this Tata stock. Do you own?

Highlighting the strong fundamentals that may fuel Tata Motors share price, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Tata Motors Ltd. is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ICE to EV transition because of its first-mover advantage and synergistic benefits from other group companies. The company has witnessed a complete makeover post the change in management and has seen market share gains due to its phenomenal product offerings. The company has been able to capitalize on the trend of rising preference and awareness of customers towards safety and build quality; the new offerings have received rave reviews, especially in this aspect. Another point to note is that the easing down of semiconductor shortage augurs well for the JLR and EV segment."