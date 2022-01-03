Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy call on this 200 stock

Advising stock market investors to buy Carana Bank share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is currently around ₹200 levels and in last week trade it has shown some signs of bounce back as well. On chart pattern too, the stock looks positive and one can buy this counter at current market price for one month target of ₹225 to ₹230 maintaining stop loss at ₹185 levels." The Choice Broking expert said that after breaching this ₹225 to ₹230 levels, the stock may further go up to ₹250 apiece levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}