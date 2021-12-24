Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy call on this 82 stock

Advising short term investors to buy Federal Bank shares at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Ahead of Omicron virus outbreak, Federal Bank share price was poised to give fresh breakout at ₹100 to ₹102 levels but in the wake of global selloff, profit-booking triggered in the counter and it came down to its immediate support levels of ₹75. So, one should buy this counter at current levels as bounce back is expected in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. Immediate short-term investors can buy the counter for ₹98 to ₹100 target but once it gives breakout above ₹100 on closing basis, it may go up to ₹120 in short term."

