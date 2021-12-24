Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy call on this 82 stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy call on this 82 stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares can be bought for short to medium term target of 120 to 144 per share levels, believe stock market experts.
2 min read . 09:29 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares have been oscillating in between 80 to 100 for last six months, say stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank share price has been oscillating in between 80 to 100 for last six months. As per stock market analysts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock was expected to give breakout above 100 few weeks ago but due to the weak global cues on Omicron outbreak, heavy selloff triggered and the banking stock came down to its lows. However, market experts are of the opinion that this is the right time to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock for short to medium term target of 144.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank share price has been oscillating in between 80 to 100 for last six months. As per stock market analysts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock was expected to give breakout above 100 few weeks ago but due to the weak global cues on Omicron outbreak, heavy selloff triggered and the banking stock came down to its lows. However, market experts are of the opinion that this is the right time to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock for short to medium term target of 144.

According to stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been oscillating in between 80 to 100 for last six months. However, the stock was poised to give fresh breakout at 102 but due to the Omicron outbreak, profit-booking triggered in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock and it once again came down to its lowest level of 80. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that this is the right time to buy and hold the counter for short to medium term target of 120 to 144 per share levels.

According to stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been oscillating in between 80 to 100 for last six months. However, the stock was poised to give fresh breakout at 102 but due to the Omicron outbreak, profit-booking triggered in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock and it once again came down to its lowest level of 80. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that this is the right time to buy and hold the counter for short to medium term target of 120 to 144 per share levels.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Advising short term investors to buy Federal Bank shares at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Ahead of Omicron virus outbreak, Federal Bank share price was poised to give fresh breakout at 100 to 102 levels but in the wake of global selloff, profit-booking triggered in the counter and it came down to its immediate support levels of 75. So, one should buy this counter at current levels as bounce back is expected in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. Immediate short-term investors can buy the counter for 98 to 100 target but once it gives breakout above 100 on closing basis, it may go up to 120 in short term."

Advising positional investors to buy Federal Bank shares at current levels for short to medium term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Federal Bank share price has strong support at 66. One can buy this banking stock at current levels for short to medium term target of 120 and 144 maintaining stop loss at 66."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Federal Bank

As per Federal Bank shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this south Indian bank. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 5,47,21,060 shares or 2.64 per cent stake in individual capacity whereas he has 1.01 per cent (2.10 crore shares) joint holding with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala in the bank. So, Jhunjhunwalas together hold 7,57,21,060 shares or 3.65 per cent stake in the south Indian bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!