Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio and other and other marquee investors' investment indicates the direction in which the smart money is moving. However, it's not that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks are immune to incur any loss to its investors. Recently, MCX share price, which has Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding to the tune of 4.90 per cent, went down around 8.12 per cent at NSE in the last one month trade session. However, if we go by stock market experts' views, the MCX share has recently corrected due to new higher margin norms by regulator leading to lower turnover. They said that MCX is a portfolio stock and one should follow the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips of 'buy, hold and forget' if they want whopping returns from their investments like the 'Warren Buffett of India.'

Speaking on the fundamentals and MCX share price target Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "A near monopoly commodity exchange in India with over 95 per cent market share, MCX is a must have stock in one's portfolio. The company is delivering over 16 per cent ROE (Return on Equity) and available at PE of 33. The counter has recently corrected due to new higher margin norms by regulator leading to lower turnover. However, continued volatility in commodities amid fast changing scenario is expected to driving volumes and thereby earnings. Further engagement of new partnership and technology is expected to propel participation and maintain its near monopoly in commodity exchange business." The SEBI registered advisor said that the recent dip in MCX share price is an opportunity for investors and they should buy MCX stocks for the target up to ₹1800 in one year time-horizon.

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to MCX shares Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "MCX is a portfolio stock and for those who follows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio closely, this stock contains Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips of buy sell and forget. One can keep on accumulating on every dip in the counter till it is above ₹1350 — strong immediate support for the counter." He advised investors to buy MCX shares with full strength in the range of ₹1350 to ₹1400 for the target up to ₹2200 in more than one year time horizon.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in MCX

As per the MCX shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 25 lakh MCX shares which are to the tune of 4.90 per cent of the net company shares.

