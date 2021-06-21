Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy' call on this stock despite dip

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio and other and other marquee investors' investment indicates the direction in which the smart money is moving. However, it's not that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks are immune to incur any loss to its investors. Recently, MCX share price, which has Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding to the tune of 4.90 per cent, went down around 8.12 per cent at NSE in the last one month trade session. However, if we go by stock market experts' views, the MCX share has recently corrected due to new higher margin norms by regulator leading to lower turnover. They said that MCX is a portfolio stock and one should follow the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips of 'buy, hold and forget' if they want whopping returns from their investments like the 'Warren Buffett of India.'

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to MCX shares Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "MCX is a portfolio stock and for those who follows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio closely, this stock contains Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips of buy sell and forget. One can keep on accumulating on every dip in the counter till it is above ₹1350 — strong immediate support for the counter." He advised investors to buy MCX shares with full strength in the range of ₹1350 to ₹1400 for the target up to ₹2200 in more than one year time horizon.

As per the MCX shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 25 lakh MCX shares which are to the tune of 4.90 per cent of the net company shares.

