Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy call on this tech stock

Echoing with Rahul Sharma's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Nazara Technology is a first-of-its-kind company that got listed in India, which has rights over IP and assets across grassroots, regional, national, and international e-sports. The online gaming business is expected to grow strongly and it is extremely popular amongst the millennial. The company adopts the strategy to acquire good business and merge them with their own company also give a seat to the management of Target Company in the board. This strategy has helped the company to grow at a significant pace. The company's focus on inorganic growth and favorable macro-economic and demographic drivers would lead the company to new heights along with the availability of cheap smartphones, high-speed internet, and a reduction in data prices." He said that Nazara Technologies is the only gaming company listed in India that has a scalable business model. The company has no listed player thus it will see buying attraction from the institutional investors in the near future.