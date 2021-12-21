Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy on dips' tag to this 200 share

Advising investors to maintain buy on dips strategy; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Indiabulls Housing Finance shares are one of those stocks in the Indian markets that have fallen in recent selloff despite having strong fundamentals. So, one can expect sharp rebound in such quality stocks once there is trend reversal in the market. So, one should maintain buy on dips strategy in the counter. It may go up to ₹290 in short-term whereas in long 3 years term, the stock may go up to ₹440 levels."

