Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this auto stock

As per the Escorts shareholding pattern for June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds around 4.8 per cent Escorts shares in the company. It should be noted that the 'Big Bull' has kept his stake in the auto company unchanged from March 2021 quarter that reflects the strong conviction, which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has in this auto company stock. In fact, the 'Warren Buffett of India' had kept his stake in this tractor manufacturer company unchanged in March 2021 quarter too as his holding in the company was at same 4.8 per cent in December 2020 quarter.