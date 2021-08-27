Dama went on to add that Canara Bank had reduced headline NPAs (Non Performing Assets) in Q1 (down 43 bps qoq to 8.5 per cent). It has identified NPAs to the tune of ₹51.5bn (0.8 per cent of loans) to be transferred to NARCL. This will further bring down NPAs in Q2/Q3, which could be a near-term positive. It has also shored up the specific provision cover to 61 per cent, which otherwise has been an irritant.

