Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as it helps them find value picks, and as per analysts, one of the investor's portfolio stocks is expected to give fresh breakout. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock's level is below ₹100 and it is expected to go up to ₹110 in immediate short-term, giving more than 10 per cent return to its shareholders. Federal Bank shares currently trade at around ₹98 per share levels.

Expecting fresh breakout in Federal Bank share price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Federal Bank shares have strong support at ₹92 levels and it is expected to give fresh breakout at ₹100 to ₹102 on closing basis. The stock would give sharp upside swing after giving breakout and may soon hit ₹110 in immediate short-term. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock at current levels for ₹110 target keeping stop loss at ₹92."

Highlighting the strong fundamentals of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Federal Bank is a mid-sized south India-based bank that has recently announced to increase its return on asset from current 0.92 to 1.25 levels in next two years. Its cost of fund has also gone down in September 2021 quarter that augurs well for the bank's future business. Apart from this, due to opening of economy post-pandemic, banking sector is expected to witness fresh boom in its business. So, all these factors are expected to push Federal Bank share price in medium to large-term time-horizon."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Federal Bank

According to Federal Bank shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 3.65 per cent stake in this bank whereas in June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Federal Bank was at 2.78 per cent only.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

