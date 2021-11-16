Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this below 100 stock

Highlighting the strong fundamentals of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Saurabh Jain, AVP — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Federal Bank is a mid-sized south India-based bank that has recently announced to increase its return on asset from current 0.92 to 1.25 levels in next two years. Its cost of fund has also gone down in September 2021 quarter that augurs well for the bank's future business. Apart from this, due to opening of economy post-pandemic, banking sector is expected to witness fresh boom in its business. So, all these factors are expected to push Federal Bank share price in medium to large-term time-horizon."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}