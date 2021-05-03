Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this financial stock

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Geojit Financial Services shares to emerge as one of the stocks to buy today Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "The financial stocks has received a beating due to the Covid-19 selloff but it was not as hit as other banking and financial stocks. In fact, in the last one month, the stock went down from around ₹52 per stock levels to ₹48 and then again appreciated above ₹50 levels because the financial company has strong business model that is going to attract good amount of traction once the Covid-19 subsides. In fact, the Government of India (GoI) pushes on the infrastructure and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) coming out in full support of this GoI’s plan, small financial companies are going to witness big jump in their loan business. This could be one of the possible reasons for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala keeping his stake in the company unchanged." Gorakshkar said that one can buy the counter for both short-term to long-term time-frame.