Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading at record high, retail investors are looking at the marquee investors as it gives an idea about the direction in which the smart money is moving. In fact, stock market experts are also looking at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings to find out the stock with which the 'Warren Buffett of India' has maintained strong conviction. Taking cue from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, market experts have recommended retail investors to buy Delta Corp shares as the stock has Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding to the tune of 7.50 per cent and the 'Big Bull' remained invested in the stock even when the hospitality stocks were receiving heavy beating during the second wave of Covid-19. They said that Delta Corp share price is expected to zoom as unlock activities are fast catching across nation.

Speaking on the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Delta Corp share price outlook Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Delta Corp major revenue comes from its hospitality business and it is fast expanding its online gaming business too. As unlock activities are fast catching, its hospitality business is expected to catch momentum, especially in November to December 2021. Apart from this, it has received good business during Covid-19 restriction in its online gaming business and in coming days, it is expected to get reflected in its quarterly results. It's a portfolio stock and one should buy this counter for six to nine months time-horizon." However, Singhal maintained that one can buy the counter for short-term as well.

On Delta Corp share price target for short-term Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy Delta Corp stocks at current market price of ₹182.95 (Tuesday close price at NSE) for short-term target up to ₹225 maintaining stop loss at ₹170."

However, for long-term investors Ravi Singhal of GCL securities said, "One can buy the counter at current market price for six to nine month target of ₹300."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth in Delta Corp shares

As per the shareholding pattern of Delta Corp for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 7.50 per cent company stocks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.15 crore shares (4.31%) of the company while Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 85 lakh (3.19%) company shares.

