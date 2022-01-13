Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy tag to this hospitality stock

Unveiling investment strategy for positional investors; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Delta Corp has reported strong quarterly numbers, which is slightly higher from the numbers expected by the markets. So, it will fuel Delta Corp share price to scale further northward. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has strong support at ₹222 levels. It is expected to go up to ₹444 per share levels in one year. So, my suggestion to positional investors is to buy this stock at current market price and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹250 per share levels. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹222 levels while taking this position."