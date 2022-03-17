Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy tag to this hospitality stock

Highlighting the fundamentals in regard to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Delta Corp shares have attracted buyers' interest in recent sessions and the stock has remained firm despite recent stock market bloodbath. Major reason for bulls looking at this hospitality stock is unlock theme and subsiding pandemic impact. Apart from this, it is only listed company in Indian stock market, which has casino business. When hospitality sector will witness boom, this company is expected to attract huge jump in its business volume. So, one can buy this stock for medium to long-term time horizon and maximise one's return on investment."

