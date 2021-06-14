Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Titan Company shares logged more than 18 per cent rise in last one month as the lifestyle stock rose from ₹1455.85 per stock levels to ₹1729.50 in this period. According to stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala portfolio stock is expected to further scale northward as the unlock activities are fast catching up. They said that the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has recently given breakout and is looking positive on the chart pattern too.

Speaking on the fundamentals that are important from Titan Company share price perspective Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Titan Company is a lifestyle company whose 30 per cent business comes from jewelry retail sale. Since, Covid-19 restrictions in various parts of India led to closure of its showrooms, its June quarter result is expected to come weak. But, the way unlock activities are fast catching up, there is speculation about sharp rise in the counter and that is the reason for recent rise in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding stock."

Expecting sharp rally in Titan share price Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Titan Company share price has given breakout at ₹1670 recently. For the last few trade sessions, the lifestyle stocks is trading side-ways that augurs for sharp rise in the counter this week. Those who hold the counter should maintain trailing stop loss at ₹1670. However, if someone wants to buy Titan shares, they can buy the counter at current market price for the targets of ₹1840 and ₹1890 maintaining the stop loss at ₹1670."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Titan

As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 5.06 per cent Titan Company shares. Raakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3.97 per cent company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1.09 per cent Titan shares.

